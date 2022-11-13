Breaking down NFL betting splits for Chargers vs. 49ers on Week 10 Sunday Night Football

The San Francisco 49ers will host the Los Angeles Chargers for Sunday Night Football in Week 10 of the NFL season. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 13. The game is airing on NBC.

Odds and splits below are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Chargers vs. 49ers, Week 10 betting splits

Betting the spread: The 49ers stand in as 7.5-point favorites. The public is marginally siding with the underdog here, as 51% of the handle and 54% of the bets are on the Chargers to cover +7.5.

Is the public right? The Chargers roll into this game with plenty of injuries, and that’s a cause for concern. The 49ers are healed up off a bye week while throttling the Los Angeles Rams 31-14 two weeks ago. Even though this number rests at -7.5, San Francisco seems like the correct side against the spread.

Betting the over/under: The point total is installed at 45.5. 70% of the handle and 44% of bets are being placed on the UNDER.

Is the public right? This is interesting. More bets have been placed on the OVER, but a much higher percentage of the handle leans UNDER. This suggests that higher dollar bettors are leaning UNDER. That seems like the correct side if the 49ers can control this with defense and the ground game.

Betting the moneyline: The 49ers are home favorites with moneyline odds at -340. Moneyline odds for the Chargers are at +280. 79% of the handle and 81% of bets are being placed on the 49ers to win.

Is the public right? It’s hard to disagree with the public here, as the 49ers are the healthier team playing at home with plenty of momentum. San Francisco will continue to be a popular moneyline choice as a standalone play or rolled into a parlay.