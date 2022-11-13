Commanders vs. Eagles: Game picks, best bets for Week 10 Monday Night Football

We have made it to Week 10 of the 2022 NFL season. The Washington Commanders will take on the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles in an NFC East showdown. Kickoff from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania is set for 8:15 p.m. ET, with the game airing on ESPN.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for Commanders vs. Eagles in Week 10 of the NFL season.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Commanders vs. Eagles odds

Spread: Eagles -11

Point total: 44

Moneyline: Commanders +390, Eagles -490

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Eagles -11

Philadelphia heads into this one as the lone undefeated team in the NFL. Their defense is backing up their offensive firepower, and they have been stream-rolling teams. They have won back-to-back games by at least 12 points, and I think they will cover on Monday night.

Over/under: Under 44

These teams matched up in Week 3 of the NFL season. Washington has Carson Wentz under center but will likely be with backup Taylor Heinicke still this week. The Week 3 point total was 32, and I think the Commanders' offense will be worse. The explosiveness of the Eagles’ offense makes it difficult to take an under, but I think we see fewer than 44 points scored in this game.

Player prop: TBD