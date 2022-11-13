Chargers vs. 49ers: Game picks, best bets for Week 10 Sunday Night Football

We are in Week 10 of the NFL season. This week’s edition of Sunday Night Football will feature the Los Angeles Chargers will hit the road for a non-conference matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. Kickoff from Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California is set for 8:20 p.m. ET, and the game will air on NBC.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for Chargers vs. 49ers in Week 10 of the NFL season.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Chargers vs. 49ers odds

Spread: 49ers -7

Point total: 45.5

Moneyline: Chargers +250, 49ers -300

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: 49ers -7

The 49ers are at home and are getting a boost coming out of their bye week. They have now had ample time to get star running back Christian McCaffrey up to speed and should see their offense take a step forward with a healthy Deebo Samuel returning. The Chargers have injury problems of their own, and they will be too much to overcome. Even though it is a seven-point spread, I think San Francisco covers at home.

Over/under: Over 45.5

As good as the outlook for San Francisco is, their defense has been known to give up points. While the Chargers could be without Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, that doesn't mean that they will be kept off the scoreboard. We know the scoring potential of the 49ers, so I think we see the over hit in this game.

Player prop: TBD