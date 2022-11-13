Broncos vs. Titans: Game picks, best bets for Week 10 NFL season

We have made it to Week 10 of the NFL season. The Denver Broncos will fly east to take on the Tennessee Titans. Kickoff from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee is set for 1 p.m. ET, and the game will air on CBS.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for Broncos vs. Titans in Week 10 of the NFL season.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Broncos vs. Titans odds

Spread: Titans -2.5

Point total: 38.5

Moneyline: Broncos +125, Titans -145

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Titans -2.5

This pick is made with the assumption that quarterback Ryan Tannehill is back under center for Tennessee. If he isn’t, I’m pivoting to Denver +2.5 on the road. Assuming that Tannehill is back, the Titans should roll in this game. Derrick Henry has been a monster the last few weeks, and the Denver offense has been in shambles as they try to figure out life with Russell Wilson under center.

Over/under: Under 38.5

This game has a low point total which makes you want to smash the over. I don’t think that is the move, as both teams will likely be relegated to keeping the ball on the ground if they hope to move it down the field. Both of these teams have decent defenses, albeit they are banged up, but should be able to keep this one low scoring.

Player prop: Greg Dulcich over 39.5 receiving yards (-120)

The Broncos' offense hasn’t gotten off to a good start this year. One of the lone bright spots has been the emergence of rookie tight end Greg Dulcich. He has logged stats in only three games this season but has 12 receptions on 17 targets for 182 yards and a touchdown. The Tennessee defense has given up the third-most passing yards per game this season. Dulcich has yet to have a game that he has registered stats with fewer than 44 receiving yards so I like the over.