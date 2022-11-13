Colts vs. Raiders: Game picks, best bets for Week 10 NFL season

Week 10 of the NFL season is here. The Indianapolis Colts will hit the road with near head coach Jeff Saturday and take on the Las Vegas Raiders. Kickoff from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada is set for 4:05 p.m. ET, and the game will air on CBS.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for Colts vs. Raiders in Week 10 of the NFL season.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Colts vs. Raiders odds

Spread: Raiders -6

Point total: 42.5

Moneyline: Colts +205, Raiders -245

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Raiders -6

Las Vegas has not had the season that they were hoping for, but are still touchdown favorites against Indianapolis. The Colts are expected to have running back Jonathan Taylor back from his ankle injury, but this will be the first game Saturday has coached above a high school level. They also still trust Sam Ehlinger throwing the ball, so I think Las Vegas covers at home.

Over/under: Under 42.5

To me, this is one of the trickiest point totals of the Week 10 slate. The over seems like it should be the obvious choice when one offense has Davante Adams and Darren Waller, and the other has Taylor. It isn’t that easy, as the Colts have scored 16 or fewer points in the last three weeks, and the Raiders have scored 20 or fewer in back-to-back games. I think we see the under hit in a disappointing game.

Player prop: Mack Hollins under 40.5 receiving yards (-125)

The Raiders have put both Darren Waller and Hutner Renfrow on IR, so Hollins should see an uptick in usage. Even so, he has only surpassed 40 receiving yards in four of the eight games he has played this year. The Colts' defense is giving up the fifth-fewest passing yards per game, which I think keeps Hollins under this mark.