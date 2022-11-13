Saints vs. Steelers: Game picks, best bets for Week 10 NFL season

Week 10 is upon us. The New Orleans Saints will hit the road and travel north to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers. Kickoff from Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania is set for 1 p.m. ET, and the game will air on Fox.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for Saints vs. Steelers in Week 10 of the NFL season.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Saints vs. Steelers odds

Spread: Saints -2.5

Point total: 40

Moneyline: Saints -130, Steelers +110

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Steelers +2.5

I’m picking the Steelers to cover in this game. There is a chance they have TJ Watt back from IR, but even if they don't, they should still cover the spread. The Saints are coming off a loss to the Baltimore Ravens, with the Steelers coming out of their bye week. The extra rest could give Pittsburgh the advantage they need, and they should cover the spread in this game.

Over/under: Over 40

New Orleans only scored 13 points in their last game, as did Pittsburgh. While it could seem like this one is destined for the under, I think Andy Dalton takes advantage of a battered Steelers secondary. On the other side of the ball, the Pittsburgh pass catchers have a good matchup and should help this one surpass the over.

Player prop: TBD

