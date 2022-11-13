Cowboys vs. Packers: Game picks, best bets for Week 10 NFL season

Week 10 of the NFL season is upon us as we head into the second half of the season. The Dallas Cowboys will travel north to take on the Green Bay Packers. Kickoff from Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin is set for 4:25 p.m. ET, with the game airing on Fox.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for Cowboys vs. Packers in Week 10 of the NFL season.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Cowboys vs. Packers odds

Spread: Cowboys -4.5

Point total: 43

Moneyline: Cowboys -200, Packers +170

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Cowboys -4.5

The Packers have been bitten by the injury bug all season. They head into this game, missing Romeo Doubs, and fellow rookie wide receiver Christian Watson has been dealing with concussions. The Cowboys are coming out of their bye week healthier, and their defense should torment the Green Bay offensive line all day. Dallas should cover on the road.

Over/under: Under 43

I’m taking the under in this game because I don’t think the Packers' offense will put up many scores on the Dallas defense. The Cowboys have had Dak Prescott back under center, but their offense hasn’t been clicking and lighting up scoreboards. I think Dallas finds success on the ground, but this one stays under 43 as the defense shuts down the Green Bay offense.

Player prop: Michael Gallup under 41.5 receiving yards (-115)

Gallup was expected to improve his game this season and take on the mantle of the Cowboys WR2. That hasn’t panned out, and he hasn’t been able to find consistent success. Gallup has played in five games this season and has 12 receptions on 23 targets for 135 yards and a touchdown. The Packers’ defense is giving up the second-fewest passing yards per game in the NFL. Gallup should stay under 42 yards as he has in two of his last three games.