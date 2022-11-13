Cardinals vs. Rams: Game picks, best bets for Week 10 NFL season

We are in Week 10 of the NFL season. The Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams will compete in an NFC West battle. Kickoff from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California is set for 4:25 p.m. ET, and the game will air on Fox.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for Cardinals vs. Rams in Week 10 of the NFL season.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Cardinals vs. Rams odds

Spread: Rams -1.5

Point total: 40.5

Moneyline: Cardinals +105, Rams -125

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Rams -125

The Cardinals and Rams head into this game with question marks at both quarterback positions. If this is a game of backups, it could easily limit the upside of the offenses and turn this one over to the defense. If that is the case, the Rams have the edge. I think we see an ugly game that stays low-scoring, and Los Angeles is able to cover.

Over/under: Under 40.5

At the time of this writing, Kyler Murray is nursing a hamstring issue while Matthew Stafford is in the concussion protocols. This could stunt the offensive firepower of these teams. Even when they were healthy in Week 3, Los Angeles came away with the 20-12 victory. I expect another low point total in this game, so I like the under.

Player prop: TBD

Analysis