Best NFL player prop bets for Commanders vs. Eagles for Week 10 Monday Night Football

Monday Night Football games have been one-sided the past few weeks. In three straight weeks, teams have won by 14+ on Monday night. It looks like it will be that way again this week as the Philadelphia Eagles host the Washington Commanders. The game will be played at Lincoln Financial Field at 8:15 p.m. ET and will air on ESPN.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Commanders vs. Eagles: Best NFL player prop bets

Taylor Heinicke, Over 0.5 Interceptions (-205)

The odds aren't great, but there is a great chance this happens. The Eagles have forced an interception in five straight games. Heinicke has struggled with turnovers this season and this is a bad matchup for him. The Commanders will be throwing the ball a bunch down as they will be losing for the majority of the game.

Jalen Hurts, Over 39.5 Rushing Yards (-120)

The Commanders have been decent against the run. Hurts only had 20 rushing yards the last time these teams faced off, but I expect a big game from him in this one. Justin Fields had a big rushing game against the Commanders when they faced off. Miles Sanders has been having some success and I expect their defense to go at Sanders more leaving the field open for Hurts.

AJ Brown, Over 71.5 Receiving Yards (-115)

The biggest thing for Brown this season has been consistency. Hurts loves throwing him the ball and it’s for good reason. Brown finds himself open so much and is hard to tackle. He could honestly cash this bet in the first half. Last week, the Commanders allowed 115 receiving yards to Justin Jefferson and I expect more of that this week.