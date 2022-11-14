 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Breaking down NFL betting splits for Commanders vs. Eagles on Week 10 Monday Night Football

We break down betting splits Week 10’s Monday Night Football matchup featuring the Commanders and Eagles.

By BenHall1
Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Javon Hargrave (97) celebrates after a defensive play during the fourth quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The NFL’s Week 10 slate comes to an end as the Washington Commanders travel to Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football. Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. ET at Lincoln Financial Field and will air on ESPN.

Odds and splits below are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Commanders vs. Eagles, Week 10 betting splits

Betting the spread: The Eagles are 11-point favorites. 37% of the handle and 44% of bets are being placed on the Eagles to cover.

Is the public right? Divisional matchups are usually close, but I would expect this one to be a blowout. The Eagles are much better than the Commanders and are rolling right now. With all the bad things happening in Washington, I don't expect them to have success. I expect a blowout win by the Eagles.

Betting the over/under: The point total is installed at 43.5. 71% of the handle and 43% of bets are being placed on the under.

Is the public right? This total depends on what the Commanders can do offensively. I like the under in this because I think the Eagles defense shuts the Commanders down. The Eagles should score 25-30 points, but I don't expect the Commanders to score two touchdowns. I would take the under.

Betting the moneyline: The Eagles are home favorites with moneyline odds at -500. Moneyline odds for the Commanders are at +400. 87% of the handle and 89% of bets are being placed on the Eagles to win.

Is the public right? There’s no way the Commanders go to Philadelphia and beat the Eagles. Taylor Heinicke has a fun story, but I don't see him beating an undefeated Eagles team who has been rolling. -500 isn't worth it for a moneyline bet, but the Eagles are a lock to win this one.

