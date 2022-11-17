Week 11 NFL Survivor pool strategy with safe, value, trap picks

The NFL is fast approaching the holiday season, and a whole lot of folks out there might already be spending their Survivor pool winnings on a little something nice. If multiple people have remained alive in your pool in spite of all the upsets, we’re back with another look at potential safe choices, value choices, and potential traps in Week 11.

Last week’s picks were very much hit or miss. I was right about the Chiefs as a safe pick, the 49ers as a value pick, and the Cowboys as a trap pick. However, I did poorly on the Eagles loss to the Commanders and the Raiders as a safe play against the Colts. The Eagles pick was probably a bad idea given the divisional nature of the game. As for the Raiders pick? Who knows what to make of it.

On to Week 11 Survivor picks!

Safest picks

Ravens over Panthers

Bills over Browns

The biggest question for Bills-Browns is the weather. We could see a huge snowfall in Buffalo this weekend, but this is a big bounce-back opportunity for Philadelphia.

Best value picks

You could save the Ravens for Week 13 vs. Denver or Week 16 vs. Atlanta, but with Survivor pools coming closer to a finish already, now is a good time to use the Ravens if you have not yet.

Trap pick

49ers over Cardinals

These two teams are facing off in Mexico City and Kyler Murray might not play. Colt McCoy is a wild card, but the bigger wild card is the elevation. A divisional game at elevation even higher than in Denver raises some questions. The 49ers are on a roll right now, but I’d stay away from this game this week.