Full list of Week 11 straight-up picks with confidence levels

The NFL is back for Week 11. The Titans and Packers open the week on Thursday while the 49ers and Cardinals wrap up the week on Monday in Mexico City. In between it will be a busy week of football as teams attempt to improve their position in the playoff picture. Additionally, the Bengals, Patriots, Jets, and Ravens are all sidelined with a bye week.

There’s several big games on the slate. The 1 p.m. window includes an AFC East showdown between the Jets and Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro and Cowboys-Vikings at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. Both could prove critical to determining the playoff race as we move toward the holiday season.

We’re back with straight-up picks for Week 11 of the regular season. We pick each game’s winner, and then slot the picks based on confidence levels — high, medium, low, and no. A game with three asterisks (***) after it indicates a game where I’m picking the betting underdog to get the win. Last week was a rough one for my picks. I went 1-2 on high confidence picks, 3-4 on medium confidence picks, 1-2 on low confidence picks, and 1-0 on my no confidence pick.

High confidence

Bills over Browns

Eagles over Colts

Ravens over Panthers

49ers over Cardinals

Medium confidence

Patriots over Jets

Giants over Lions

Broncos over Raiders

Bengals over Steelers

Chiefs over Chargers

Low confidence

Titans over Packers***

Saints over Rams

Cowboys over Vikings

No confidence

Texans over Commanders***

Bears over Falcons***