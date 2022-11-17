Best NFL player prop bets for Titans vs. Packers for Week 11 Thursday Night Football

Week 11 of the NFL season will begin on Thursday, Nov. 17. The Tennessee Titans will hit the road and take on the Green Bay Packers in non-conference action. Kickoff from Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin is set for 8:15 p.m. ET and will air on Amazon Prime Video.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Titans vs. Packers: Best NFL player prop bets

Aaron Rodgers, over 245.5 passing yards (-115)

Rodgers is coming off a surprising win against the Dallas Cowboys. They presented one of the toughest matchups for him, and he finished with 224 passing yards and three touchdowns. The Tennessee defense is giving up the second-most passing yards per game, giving Rodgers an upside. Rodgers has over 245 passing yards in four of the games he has played this season and looks to make it five on Thursday.

Aaron Jones, under 56.5 rushing yards (-130)

Jones is dealing with a shin injury and is on a short week. That doesn’t usually combine for a successful outing. The Titans’ defense also gives up the second-fewest rushing yards per game. He has under 57 rushing yards in five games and should make it six on Thursday. Splitting work with AJ Dillon won’t help his output, and the short week worries me with his shin injury.

Derrick Henry, over 98.5 rushing yards (-125)

Henry has been a menace over the last month. The Titans seemingly have accepted that they aren’t going to be able to move the ball through the air and are reserved to feeding Henry on the ground. He has at least 17 carries and 53 yards rushing in each of his last six games. The Packers are giving up the seventh-most fantasy points per game to opposing running backs. Even though it is a high total, Henry should surpass this total.