Titans vs. Packers: Game picks, best bets for Week 11 Thursday Night Football

The Green Bay Packers will look for their second straight win after snapping a five-game losing streak in last week’s come-from-behind win over the Dallas Cowboys when they take the field Thursday night against the Tennessee Titans. The Titans won six of their last seven games following an 0-2 start to the season, and they’re coming off a 17-10 win over the Denver Broncos.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Titans vs. Packers in Week 11 of the NFL season.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Titans vs. Packers odds

Spread: Packers -3

Point total: 41

Moneyline: Packers -165, Titans +140

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Packers -3

The Titans are traveling on a short week, and they’ve built a fairly comfortable lead in the AFC South, and it would be pretty surprising to see anybody other than Tennessee at the top of that division at the end of the season. Meanwhile, the Packers will be in survival mode every week down the stretch. They should be the far more motivated team in this spot, and they’re worth betting on as a field-goal favorite.

Over/under: Under 41

The strengths of both offenses come in the ground game, so expect plenty of rushing attempts in this matchup. The Titans try to give the ball to Derrick Henry as often as possible, while the Packers have a strong combo of Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon. The clock will be moving, leading to fewer possessions and fewer points.

Player prop: Derrick Henry Over 98.5 rushing yards (-115)

The Titans running back should be in line for a significant workload against a Packers defense that ranks 28th in yards per rush attempt (4.8). Henry went for more than 100 rushing yards in five straight games until last week’s game, but he’s in a great spot to get back on track Thursday night.