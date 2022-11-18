NFL picks: How betting public is picking Week 11 Sunday games at DraftKings Sportsbook

Week 11 of the 2022 NFL season is officially underway after the Tennessee Titans went into Lambeau Field and beat the Green Bay Packers. It wasn’t a pretty game but Ryan Tannehill did enough in place of Derrick Henry’s up and down moments, and Tennessee benefited from another poor Aaron Rodgers performance.

The NFL moves on toward Sunday’s slate with plenty of news to drop later today. We’ve got a pretty good handle on the injury report, but Friday brings the final statuses for players. There will be at least ten notable questionable players and we’ll be left waiting until Sunday to figure out their final game status.

In the meantime, here’s where the public has been betting at DraftKings Sportsbook. You can find updated numbers at VSiN’s betting splits page moving through the weekend, but it was worth grabbing a snapshot ahead of final injury reports. The numbers below are from Thursday night during Thursday Night Football. We’ll update these numbers later Friday morning ahead of final injury reports.

One of the bigger surprises might be the betting public getting behind an outright Raiders upset of the Broncos. Neither team is any good but Nathaniel Hackett thinks someone has to win. Given how miserable both teams are, a tie has to be thoroughly in the mix.

The Browns-Bills under was bet pretty heavy, but one has to wonder how that will move between now and Sunday now that the game will be played in Detroit. Buffalo is going to get heavy snowfall and the NFL elected to move the game to avoid any issues. The total had gone down as low as 42, but is back up near 49. A whole lot of action went into that number, so we’ll see if that percentage swings over the next 48 hours.

The two biggest games of Week 11 would arguably be Jets-Patriots and Cowboys-Vikings. The Patriots are 3.5-point favorites, but the betting public is backing the Jets both to cover and to win outright. The Cowboys are 1.5-point road favorites, but the betting public is backing the Vikings to cover and win outright.

Check out the full betting splits below and we’ll update as needed. Checkout VSiN.com for live updating splits.