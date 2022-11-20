Best NFL player prop bets for Chiefs vs. Chargers for Week 11 Sunday Night Football

The Los Angeles Chargers take another crack at Sunday Night Football after falling to the San Francisco 49ers in primetime last week. This week, they get the rival Kansas City Chiefs, and seemingly will get back from injury top receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Chiefs vs. Chargers: Best NFL player prop bets

RB Isiah Pacheco O 56.5 rushing yards (-120)

Pacheco has claimed the Chiefs’ starting running back position, evidenced by his 16 carries for 82 yards in Week 10. The Chargers allow an NFL worst 5.4 yards per carry. So, if L.A. is true to form Sunday night, Pacheco will need just 11 carries to hit his over. While this game may develop into a shootout, Andy Reid & Co. appear intent on establishing the run to set up the team’s elite passing game, which should give Pacheco ample opportunity to top 56.5 even if the game turns into a pass fest.

WR Mike Williams Anytime TD (+130)

After missing the last two games with an ankle injury, Justin Herbert’s favorite target returns to the mix. His 10 red zone targets are tied for 13th in the NFL despite the fact he’s missed two games, meaning he will have opportunities to find the end zone. As long as L.A.’s offense doesn’t lay a total egg, he is an excellent candidate to reach pay dirt. At plus money, his value is too good to ignore.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling U 3.5 Catches (-160)

MVS is a big-play threat in the Chiefs’ offense, but he gets very few opportunities. While his 17.0 yards per reception ranks No. 7 in the NFL, he has averaged just three targets per game over his last four contests. Obviously, it is hard (impossible) to have four catches on three targets. If the recent trend continues and Patrick Mahomes merely targets MVS on a few deep balls, his chance of hauling in four or more catches on Sunday Night seems very slim.