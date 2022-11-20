Breaking down NFL betting splits for Chiefs vs. Chargers on Week 11 Sunday Night Football

The Sunday slate for Week 11 will wrap up with a big divisional matchup. The Kansas City Chiefs will face off with the Los Angeles Chargers. This game was initially supposed to be in the afternoon but was flexed to the Sunday Night Football slot. Kickoff from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California is set for 8:20 p.m. ET, and it will air on NBC.

Odds and splits below are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Chiefs vs. Chargers, Week 11 betting splits

Betting the spread: The Chiefs are 5.5-point favorites. 64% of the handle and 69% of bets are being placed on the Chiefs to cover.

Is the public right? Kansas City has won three games in a row, while Los Angeles has lost two of their last three. When these teams matched up in Week 2, the Chiefs edged out a narrow two-point victory at home. This game will see the injury bug favoring the Chargers for once, so I think the public has this one wrong, and Los Angeles covers the spread.

Betting the over/under: The point total is installed at 52.5. 69% of the handle and 63% of bets are being placed on the over.

Is the public right? This game finished with 51 points scored in their Week 2 matchup. The Chargers' offense has been stunted due to injuries, but they are expected to get back both Keenan Allen and Mike Williams. This should help them score more points, but the Chiefs' offense will lack its best two wideouts. I still expect them to find the endzone, so I think the over hits in this one.

Betting the moneyline: The Chiefs are road favorites with moneyline odds at -230. Moneyline odds for the Chargers are at +195. 80% of the handle and 85% of bets are being placed on the Chiefs to win.

Is the public right? I’m taking an upset on Sunday night in Califronia. The Los Angeles offense will be as healthy as it has been since Week 1, and they will be at home. The Chiefs will keep it a close game, but the lack of JuJu Smith-Schuster and Mecole Hardman should be obvious despite having Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce. I’m taking the Chargers to pull off an upset and get their biggest win of the season so far.