Bears vs. Falcons: Game picks, best bets for Week 11 NFL season

Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears (3-7) will head south to square off against Marcus Mariota and the Atlanta Falcons ( 4-6). Fields has shown new life over the past few weeks, having several huge outings rushing the football. The Falcons were in first place in the bad NFC South, but now after two straight losses, they’ve come back to reality. Kickoff is set for 1:00 PM ET at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Bears-Falcons in Week 11 of the NFL season.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Bears vs. Falcons odds

Spread: Bears +3

Point total: 49.5

Moneyline: Bears +135 Falcons -155

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Falcons -3

This game is a pick’em right now because the home team normally gets about three points anyway. The Falcons are at their best when running the football, and they average 179 yards per game at home. The Bears' defense ranks toward the bottom of the league against the run, allowing opponents to average about 142 yards per game on the ground. Fields will be able to keep the Bears in the game with his legs, but in the end, it won't be enough. The Bears have also failed to cover the spread in six of their last seven games against NFC opponents.

Over/under: Over 49.5

Each of the Bears' last four games has gone over, and they’re 6-4 on the over this season. In their last four games, the Bears are averaging 31 points per game. The Falcons will be able to limit Mariota’s passing attempts and run the ball with some success. The average point total at Mercedes Benz stadium this season has been 49, so take the over.

Player prop: Justin Fields over 71.5 (-115)

Keep riding with Fields until the wheels fall off. He is averaging 111 yards on the ground over the past five games. There has only been one game in that stretch where he didn’t go over 71. It just takes a small breakdown in coverage for Fields to make something out of nothing, and it seems the Bears have finally found something here. The second-year QB is returning home and will show the Falcons why they should have drafted him last season. Take Fields and the yards.