Panthers vs. Ravens: Game picks, best bets for Week 11 NFL season

The Baltimore Ravens will look to pick up their third win in a row against the Carolina Panthers in Week 11 of the NFL season. Baker Mayfield is back under center after having a stint on the bench. Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson hit a mid-season slump, but it seems as if he is working his way out of it, and this is what he needs coming out of bye week. Kick-off is set for 1:00 pm ET at M & T Bank Stadium in Baltimore.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Panthers-Ravens in Week 10 of the NFL season.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Panthers vs. Ravens odds

Spread: Ravens -13

Point total: 41.5

Moneyline: Panthers +500 Ravens -675

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Panthers +13

A 13-point spread is a lot, especially in the NFL, and while the Panthers are bad, they’ve found a way to stick close in games. The Ravens, on the other hand, have only won one game all season by more than 13 points. They won their last game against the Saints by 13, which would have been a push. The underdogs have covered the spread in each of the Ravens' last seven games at M & T Bank stadium. The Panthers' offense averaged about 19 points per game with Mayfield under center this season, which should be enough to keep pace. Take the Panthers to cover.

Over/under: Under 41.5

The Ravens are averaging about 25 points per game at home this season, and the Panthers are averaging 20 points per game on the road. With Mayfield under center, they average 19 points per game. This has the making of a low-scoring contest with the Ravens wanting to run the ball, and the only chance of the Panthers winning is if they run the ball as well. Additionally, ten of the last 12 times the Ravens have been favored their games hit the under. Take the under

Player prop: Lamar Jackson over 61.5 rushing yards (-115)

Jackson is averaging about 70 yards per game rushing this season. He has eclipsed the 62-yard mark several times this season and shouldn’t have a problem doing it again this week. He is a big part of the offense with designed runs and just anytime he scrambles.