Browns vs. Bills: Game picks, best bets for Week 11 NFL season

The Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills will meet in Week 11 of the NFL season. This game will look a lot different after being moved to Ford Field in Detroit due to expected inclement weather in the Buffalo area. The Browns counting down the days until Deshaun Watson is under center. The Bills, on the other hand, are looking to rebound from a devastating loss at the hands of the Minnesota Vikings at home late game. Gametime for the two teams is set for 1:00 pm ET.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Browns-Bills in Week 11 of the NFL season.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Browns vs. Bills odds

Spread: Bills -8.5

Point total: 48.5

Moneyline: Browns +300 Bills -365

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Bills -8.5

The Bills are entering this one coming off of a two-game losing streak, so they will be looking to snap that here. Also, they’ve covered the spread in the last four games following overtime. Jacoby Brissett’s time as quarterback for the Brown is coming to an end, and he hasn’t been anything special. Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt can only do so much without a major threat of the pass. The Bills should be able to cover this one rather easily.

Over/under: Under 48.5

Both teams are on the opposite side of the spectrum when it comes to the over / under on the season. The Browns are 6-2-1, and the Bills are 2-7 on the year. Lean under in this one, the Bills average about 22 points per game on the road this season, and the Browns are averaging 20 points per game on the road. This could be a defensive battle, and six of the Bills last seven games have gone under on the point total. Take the under.

Player prop: Stefon Diggs anytime touchdown (-125)

Diggs is Allen’s no. 1 option and his favorite. He hasn’t scored a touchdown in two games, so he is due for one. Diggs has seven on the season and hasn’t gone more than two games in a row this season without scoring a touchdown. The Bills will make an effort to get him the ball, so take him to score here.