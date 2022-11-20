Commanders vs. Texans: Game picks, best bets for Week 11 NFL season

The Washington Commanders (5-5) have a new quarterback, again, as they’ve named Taylor Heinicke the starter going forward. They’ll look to make a playoff push here against Davis Mills and the Houston Texans ( 1-7-1). There was hope that Mills could be the Quarterback of the future, but it looks like they’ll be in the market for a new QB in the upcoming draft. The game is set to kick off at 1:00 PM ET from NRG Stadium in Houston. Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Commanders-Texans in Week 11 of the NFL season.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Commanders vs. Texans odds

Spread: Texans -3

Point total: 41

Moneyline: Commander -165 Texans +140

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Commanders -3

The Commanders look like a different team with Heinicke at the helm, even in losses, they look a lot more competent. The Commanders are also 5-4-1 against the spread this season. The Texans have only covered the spread once this season in a loss, and it was a 13.5-point spread against the Eagles. Take the Commanders to cover.

Over/under: Under 41

The Commanders are averaging 22 points per game over their last four outings. They’re coming off of a 32-point effort on the road against the Eagles on the road. There is some regression coming for an offense that isn’t that good. The Texans rank 28th in the league in points per game with 16. The average point total at NRG Stadium this season has been 42.8, slightly higher than 41. Take the under in this one.

Player prop: Terry McLaurin over 59.5 receiving yards

Scary Terry’s fantasy owners have been rejoicing the past few weeks after seeing their guy get some targets. His volume and numbers have increased over the past four games, and he’s coming off of an 11-target, eight-catch 128-yard performance against the Eagles last week. Even though the Texans rank ninth against the pass this year, he can get to 60 yards with the number of targets he will receive.