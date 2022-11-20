Eagles vs. Colts: Game picks, best bets for Week 11 NFL season

The Philadelphia Eagles are coming off their first loss of the season but will hope to bounce back in a matchup versus the Indianapolis Colts in Week 11. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. ET from Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, November 20. New head coach Jeff Saturday will look to begin his professional coaching career with two-straight wins after beating the Raiders last week.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Eagles-Colts in Week 11 of the NFL season.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Eagles vs. Colts odds

Spread: Eagles -7 (-105)

Point total: 45

Moneyline: Eagles -295, Colts +245

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Eagles -7

Philadelphia is 5-4 against the spread overall this season and just 1-3 in games played on the road. However, the Eagles are coming off their first loss of the season in a game where errors and time of possession hindered them, and they surely have heard the criticism this week leading up to Sunday. They should be motivated to bounce back in a scoring barrage, and the Colts have a -4.6 scoring margin this season. A win by more than a touchdown seems likely for the Eagles here.

Over/under: Under 45

The point total has finished under in eight of the Colts’ 10 games this season, with three of their four home games finishing under as well. Indianapolis is simply limited on offense, which has resulted in their 30th-ranked scoring offense that averages just 15.7 PPG. The Eagles are a top-three scoring team and should have their way over the Colts, but it’s likely that the latter can’t put up enough points on the scoreboard for this to hover over 45, especially against a top-10 scoring defense in Philadelphia.

Player prop: Jalen Hurts under 42.5 rushing yards

Give the Colts credit where it's due and in particular in their defense. For what it’s worth, Indianapolis has the 10th-ranked defense which allows just 110.7 rushing yards per game. Hurts is coming off a season-low 175 passing yards last week and should be motivated for a get-right game through the air. Meanwhile, he’s now logged four-straight games with under 40 rushing yards, a factor of him gradually seeing single-digit rushing attempts over the past month.