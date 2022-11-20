Jets vs. Patriots: Game picks, best bets for Week 11 NFL season

Week 11 of the NFL season will feature an AFC East showdown with the New York Jets traveling to face the New England Patriots. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, November 20 from Gillette Stadium and will mark the second time these two rivals have faced each other this season. Zach Wilson will look to finish with a much stronger performance after throwing three interceptions in their Week 8 loss to the Patriots.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Jets-Patriots matchup in Week 11 of the NFL season.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Jets vs. Patriots odds

Spread: Patriots -3.5 (-110)

Point total: 38

Moneyline: Patriots -170, Jets +145

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Patriots -3.5

The Jets are 6-3 against the spread this season while the Patriots are 5-4 in the same timeframe, but New England is currently riding a two-game winning streak against the spread. When these teams last met in Week 8 New England came away with a 22-17 win despite Zach Wilson throwing for 355 yards, albeit with three interceptions. In what will likely be a low-scoring game, Wilson has yet to prove he’s capable of besting a Bill Belichick defense and has a passer rating of 50.5 with 616 yards, two touchdowns, and seven interceptions in 3 games versus the Patriots in his career. Take Belichick and New England to craft a winning game plan in this one.

Over/under: Under 38

The point total was a combined 39 when these two last met in Week 8, and that was with Wilson struggling at home with three interceptions to go along with 355 passing yards. Now as he travels on the road to Gillette Stadium, Belichick and the Patriots' defense should have the advantage in limiting the Jets’ advantage on offense. Both these teams have top 10 defenses that allow fewer than 20 PPG, which sets up the likelihood that a low-scoring affair will determine the winner on Sunday.

Player prop: Rhamondre Stevenson over 64.5 rushing yards

If Belichick and the Patriots have their way of controlling the time of possession and keeping the game a tightly-contested affair, it should result in Stevenson having an efficient day on the ground. When the Jets and Patriots last met earlier this season, Stevenson had 71 rushing yards against the Jets' 11th-ranked run defense. Now as he plays at home, he should be the fulcrum for New England’s offense to move the chains and put points on the board.