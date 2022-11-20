Rams vs. Saints: Game picks, best bets for Week 11 NFL season

The Los Angeles Rams meet the New Orleans Saints in Week 11 of the NFL season. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. ET from Caesars Superdome on Sunday, November 20. Both these teams have seen their offenses decimated by the injury bug, with the Rams having lost wideout Cooper Kupp and the Saints without Michael Thomas for the remainder of the season.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Rams-Saints battle in Week 11 of the NFL season.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Rams vs. Saints odds

Spread: Saints -3 (120)

Point total: 39

Moneyline: Saints -175, Rams +150

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Saints -3

Los Angeles is just 2-6-1 against the spread this season while New Orleans is an equally underwhelming 3-7 themselves. Both these teams have been hindered by injuries, but the loss of Cooper Kupp has taken away the Rams’ lone offensive threat. The Saints, for what it’s worth, still have Alvin Kamara in the backfield as well as rising rookie wideout Chris Olave. With the talent advantage in this one, New Orleans should be equipped the come away with the victory at home.

Over/under: Under 39

The point total is set low for a reason with the Rams decimated on offense and the Saints not as appealing on that side of the ball either with the loss of Michael Thomas and injuries to the likes of Jarvis Landry. The point total has finished under in all three of the Rams’ games on the road this season, and it’s hard to picture a shootout between these two teams when Los Angeles is ranked 29th in scoring offense. The defense should be front and center in this matchup, so take the under.

Player prop: Alvin Kamara under 65.5 rushing yards

After torching the Raiders back in Week 8 Kamara has largely been held in check over the past two games. The veteran tailback has a combined 56 rushing yards in the last two weeks and now faces a Rams defense that is the fourth-best against the run with an average of 96.1 rushing yards allowed per game. There is also the chance that Taysom Hill could steal opportunities in the backfield from Kamara, which sets up the latter to finish with another underwhelming stat line on the ground.