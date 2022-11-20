Lions vs. Giants: Game picks, best bets for Week 11 NFL season

The Detroit Lions face the New York Giants in Week 11 of the NFL season. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. ET from MetLife Stadium on Sunday, November 20. The Giants will look to improve on their stellar record at home while the Lions are seeking just their second road win of the season.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Lions-Giants tilt in Week 11 of the NFL season.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Lions vs. Giants odds

Spread: Giants -3 (-110)

Point total: 45

Moneyline: Giants -165, Lions +140

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Giants -3

Detroit is 5-4 against the spread this season while the Giants have a convincing 7-2 record in the same time span, with an equally impressive 4-1 record against the spread when playing at home. The Lions have been among the best scoring offense this season but their fortunes drastically change when playing away from Ford Field. As long as New York limits their offense and keeps the run game in effect, they should come away with the win in Week 11.

Over/under: Under 45

The Lions’ ninth-ranked scoring offense should help provide a reason to take the over here, but they are drastically ineffective when playing on the road. Detroit scores an average of 31.6 PPG when at home but that number dips to 15.3 when on the road. If the Lions are forced into a low-scoring affair then that should benefit the Giants, who limit their opponents to 17.4 PPG when playing at home. This matchup has the feeling of a tightly-contested battle with a key defensive takeaway here and there deciding the outcome.

Player prop: Saquon Barkley over 97.5 rushing yards

Barkley is coming off his second-highest rushing total of the season after posting a 152-yard performance against the Texans last week. It’s hard not to fathom that he can keep the momentum going versus the Lions’ 31st-ranked run defense which gives up 160.9 rushing yards per game. The 97.5 rushing mark is a high bar to exceed, but Barkley could not ask for a more favorable opponent this week.