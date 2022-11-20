Raiders vs. Broncos: Game picks, best bets for Week 11 NFL season

The Las Vegas Raiders and Denver Broncos meet in an AFC West showdown in Week 11 of the NFL season. Kickoff is set for 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, November 20 from Empower Field in Denver, CO. The Raiders will have to overcome numerous injuries on offense if they hope to sweep the season series over the Broncos on Sunday.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Raiders-Broncos in Week 11 of the NFL season.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Raiders vs. Broncos odds

Spread: Broncos -3 (-105)

Point total: 41

Moneyline: Broncos -145, Raiders +125

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Raiders +3

Both these teams have underwhelming records against the spread this season, with the Raiders and Broncos each holding a 3-6 record. Each team comes into Sunday’s matchup with a lackluster offensive track record, but someone has to win, and perhaps a chip on the Raiders' shoulder helps give them the edge. Despite the loss of weapons on the outside, they should be equipped to lean into the run game as a counter to Denver’s stellar secondary. After registering an embarrassing loss to the Colts a week ago, a win over their AFC West rival should be motivation for a short-term boost to morale.

Over/under: Under 41

Despite the Raiders having a 5-3-1 record on the over/under, the point total has finished under in all but one of the Broncos’ nine games this season. Denver’s defense gives up the fewest points per game but they also average the fewest points scored per game. For either team to pick up a win, it will likely come by way of a low-scoring affair that results in the combined total hitting the under on Sunday.

Player prop: Josh Jacobs over 77.5 rushing yards

The Raiders are limited with few offensive weapons and there’s a great chance that Davante Adams is doubled by the Broncos’ statically best passing defense. It’s not rocket science to assume that Las Vegas will look to run the ball against the Broncos' more vulnerable 13th-ranked run defense that gives up 116.0 yards per game on the ground. Jacobs torched the Broncos for 144 yards when they last met in Week 4, and while mimicking the same performance may seem unlikely the veteran tailback should be capable of surpassing his 77.5 rushing yards mark.