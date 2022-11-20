Bengals vs. Steelers: Game picks, best bets for Week 11 NFL season

Week 11 continues on Sunday, November 20. The AFC North will be on display as the Cincinnati Bengals will hit the road to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers. Kickoff from Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania is set for 4:25 p.m. ET, and the game will air on ESPN. This game was originally scheduled to be this week’s Sunday Night Football but was flexed to the afternoon time slot.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Bengals-Steelers in Week 10 of the NFL season.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Bengals vs. Steelers odds

Spread: Bengals -4

Point total: 40

Moneyline: Bengals -190, Steelers +160

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Bengals -4

The Steelers picked up the overtime win in Week 1 of the NFL season when these teams matched up. Cincinnati is expected to be without star wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase, but that shouldn’t stunt their offensive approach too much. Pittsburgh has struggled to stop opponents this season on defense, and Cincy should cover this spread on the road.

Over/under: Over 40

It took overtime to get there, but the point total reached 43 in Week 1. The Bengals will be without Chase, but running back Joe Mixon is primed for a huge game against one of the worst run defenses in the league. It doesn’t get much better when the Steelers try to defend the pass. Pittsburgh is used to playing from behind and will have to air out the ball most of the game, which will help the over hit.

Player prop: Joe Mixon over 66.5 rushing yards (-110)

Mixon has had a roller-coaster season but is coming off a monster game and the team’s bye week. He had 22 carries for 153 yards and a touchdown with four receptions for 58 additional yards and a score against the Carolina Panthers in Week 9. Mixon had 82 rushing yards in the first game of the season against Pittsburgh and should tally at least 67 on Sunday.