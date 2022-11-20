Cowboys vs. Vikings: Game picks, best bets for Week 11 NFL season

Week 11 of the NFL season will resume on Sunday, November 20. The Dallas Cowboys will hit the road and travel north to take on the Minnesota Vikings. Kickoff from U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota is set for 4:25 p.m. ET, with the game airing on CBS.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Cowboys-Vikings in Week 11 of the NFL season.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Cowboys vs. Vikings odds

Spread: Cowboys -1.5

Point total: 48.5

Moneyline: Cowboys -125, Vikings +105

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Vikings +1.5

Dallas is the road favorite against Minnesota but is heading into this one off of a bad road loss to the Green Bay Packers. Alternatively, the Vikings are coming into this winning seven games in a row, including a road win against the Buffalo Bills last week. They’ve been playing as well as anyone in the league and should cover at home.

Over/under: Under 48.5

While both of these teams have offenses that can strike at any time, I am taking the under. Dallas’ defense is coming off a loss, but still is one of the better defensive units in the league. Minnesota’s offense relies on the arm of Kirk Cousins, and at some point this season, I’m expecting him to fall apart like he usually does. Regardless if that happens this week, I think the Cowboys' defense keeps this one under the point total.

Player prop: Dalvin Cook over 78.5 rushing yards (-115)

Cook has been a beast this season, but it typically comes in waves. He has alternated good rushing yard outputs with bad ones ranging from 119 yards last week to only 47 the week before. The Dallas defense just gave up 138 rushing yards to Aaron Jones so I think Cook surpasses this rushing total.