Chiefs vs. Chargers: Game picks, best bets for Week 11 NFL season

Week 11 of the 2022 NFL season will continue on Sunday, November 20. The Sunday slate will wrap up with the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers facing off an AFC West divisional matchup for this week’s edition of Sunday Night Football. Kickoff SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California is set for 8:20 p.m. ET, and the game will air on NBC. This game was initially scheduled for the afternoon slate but was flexed to the Sunday night game.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Chiefs-Chargers in Week 11 of the NFL season.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Chiefs vs. Chargers odds

Spread: Chiefs -5

Point total: 52

Moneyline: Chiefs -225, Chargers +190

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Chiefs -5

The Chiefs head into this game on a three-game win streak. When this team met up in Week 2, Kansas City came away with the three-point victory. Now, they will be on the road against a Chargers team that has started to struggle. Los Angeles has lost two of their last three games, and the Chiefs will cover in this one.

Over/under: Over 52

The point total in Week 2 ended up at 51, so right below this week’s point total. On the one hand, the Chargers' offense is dealing with injuries, and on the other, the Chiefs’ offense has started to hit its stride. They are finding their run game, and Patrick Mahomes is starting to look like his usual dominant video game self. I think the Chargers end up doing enough to help this one surpass the point total.

Player prop: TBD