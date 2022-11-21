Best NFL player prop bets for 49ers vs. Cardinals for Week 11 Monday Night Football

In Monday Night Football this week, the San Francisco 49ers take on the Arizona Cardinals. Last week, we saw a shocking upset on Monday Night Football as the Washington Commanders took down the Philadelphia Eagles in Philadelphia. The game will be played at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City at 8:15 p.m. ET and will air on ESPN.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

49ers vs. Cardinals: Best NFL player prop bets

James Conner, Under 19.5 Receiving yards (-115)

Conner has gone under this total in three straight games that he’s been active in. The 49ers do a good of limiting opposing running backs. I expect the Cardinals to struggle moving the ball and with Kyler Murray’s status up in the air, it’s hard to know what to expect from their running game.

Brandon Aiyuk, Over 4.5 Receptions (+105)

Over the past few weeks, Aiyuk has been heavily involved in the offense. Garroppolo trusts Aiyuk and likes getting him the ball. He’s gone over this total in four straight games and many want to stay away because Deebo Samuel is back and was quiet last week. I still expect Aiyuk to get his targets regardless.

Jimmy Garroppolo, Over 0.5 Interceptions (+115)

Taking Garroppolo to throw an interception at plus money is a must. He’s went two straight games without throwing one, so he is due. The Cardinals defense has their struggles, but have forced interceptions in three of their last four games and including three against the Saints on Thursday Night Football in Week 7.