Breaking down NFL betting splits for 49ers vs. Cardinals on Week 11 Monday Night Football

Week 11 comes to a close with Monday Night Football between the San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET from Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. The game will be televised on ESPN.

Odds and splits below are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

49ers vs. Cardinals, Week 11 betting splits

Betting the spread: The 49ers are eight-point favorites. 54% of the handle and 57% of bets are being placed on the Cardinals to cover.

Is the public right? Divisional matchups are always tough. Teams usually keep divisional games close. I think the 49ers win this game, but I do expect the Cardinals to keep it close. Another big question is whether or not Kyler Murray will play, as he is listed as questionable. In a must-win game, I would expect him to play.

Betting the over/under: The point total is installed at 43.5. 62% of the handle and 69% of bets are being placed on the over.

Is the public right? With as good as the 49ers defense usually is, their hands will be full with the Cardinals passing attack if Murray can play. I don’t see the 49ers offense having any issues with the Cardinals defense either. I expect this to be a shootout ending in a game-winning score.

Betting the moneyline: The 49ers are road favorites with moneyline odds at -360. Moneyline odds for the Cardinals are at +295. 62% of the handle and 81% of bets are being placed on the 49ers to win.

Is the public right? Like I said above, I don't see the 49ers losing this game. In a game with two high-powered offenses, the better defense usually wins. The 49ers are far and away the better defense. It’s usually good to fade the public, but I don't see the 49ers losing in this one.