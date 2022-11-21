49ers vs. Cardinals: Game picks, best bets for Week 11 NFL season

Week 11 of the NFL season will wrap up on Monday, November 21. The San Francisco 49ers and the Arizona Cardinals face off in an NFC West battle for this week’s edition of Monday Night Football. This is one of the international games of the season, so kickoff from Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, Mexico is set for 8:15 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the 49ers-Cardinals in Week 11 of the NFL season.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

49ers vs. Cardinals odds

Spread: 49ers -8

Point total: 43.5

Moneyline: 49ers -345, Cardinals +285

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: 49ers -8

The 49ers have won back-to-back games and are seeing their offense starting to click since they acquired running back Christian McCaffrey ahead of the trade deadline. Arizona could also be down starting quarterback Kyler Murray which would see Colt McCoy under center yet again. While he has played well in relief, the San Francisco defense could give him some trouble, especially if he also is missing star wide receiver, DeAndre Hopkins. San Francisco should cover even though it is a large spread.

Over/under: Over 43.5

This 49ers offense is going to score. They did struggle against the Los Angeles Chargers last weekend, but the Arizona defense should give up more points. Even with McCoy under center, the Cardinals scored 27 points last week against the Los Angeles Rams' defense. It could be an ugly game, but I think that we at least see a good amount of points scored.

Player prop: TBD