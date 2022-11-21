Jets fan predicted 2022 record with coin flips in August and is 100% correct through Week 11

They sometimes it is better to be lucky than good. For one Jets fan, 2022 predictions have been entirely about luck of the coin flip. Twitter user Nooner posted a photo on August 21 in which they posted New York Jets weekly game predictions based on a coin flip. They posted wins and losses for all 17 games, resulting in an 11-6 record and a loss in the AFC Championship Game.

Through Week 11, Nooner has been entirely correct in their predictions! Every week has been spot on, including the win over the Bills and both losses to the Patriots.

Just did a coin flip to predict the Jets season and this is what happened @NYJ_Matt @NyjMike pic.twitter.com/rJXxdvHGxV — Nooner (@noonernation) August 21, 2022

Sometimes Twitter users will tweet a bunch of predictions at once for a singular event and then delete all but the correct one to make them look clairvoyant. That is not the case with this tweet. If you open up the tweet, you’ll see replies the past few weeks from people seeing the accuracy. It could be an elaborate scheme to get attention, but that seems unlikely given the nature of these predictions.

The Jets host the Bears in Week 12 and Justin Fields’ status is in question. If he does not play and the Bears still bear the Jets, Nooner could be on to something!