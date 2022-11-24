Full list of Week 12 straight-up picks with confidence levels

The NFL is back for Week 12 and Thanksgiving is upon us. We have a little less than two months remaining in the regular season, which means the playoff race is heating up to a considerable degree. We’re seeing more parity than ever, which has tightened up the competition for a berth in the 2023 NFL Playoffs.

This week features plenty of playoff implications, but the biggest games are on the biggest day. Thanksgiving features a triple-header of five teams with records above .500 and a Lions squad that is in the midst of a surge. Sunday’s slate includes Bengals-Titans, but that’s the only matchup involving two teams at or above .500. The most intriguing game on Sunday’s schedule is Falcons-Commanders. Both teams are on the outside looking in at the playoff race, but both have a shot at a playoff berth. The loser of this game won’t be eliminated from contention, but will be in a bad spot.

In the meantime, I’m back with straight-up picks for Week 12 of the regular season. I pick each game’s winner, and then slot the picks based on confidence levels — high, medium, low, and no. A game with three asterisks (***) after it indicates a game where I’m picking the betting underdog to get the win. Last week, I was 4-0 on my high confidence picks, 3-2 on medium confidence picks, 3-0 on low confidence picks, and 0-2 on no confidence picks.

High confidence

Dolphins over Texans

49ers over Saints

Chiefs over Rams

Eagles over Packers

Medium confidence

Bills over Lions

Cowboys over Giants

Ravens over Jaguars

Titans over Bengals***

Jets over Bears

Broncos over Panthers

Bucs over Browns

Chargers over Cardinals

Colts over Steelers

Low confidence

Patriots over Vikings***

Commanders over Falcons

No confidence

Raiders over Seahawks***