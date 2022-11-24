Best NFL player prop bets for Bills vs. Lions for Week 12 on Thanksgiving

Week 12 of the NFL season will get underway on Thursday, November 24. The three-game Thursday slate will start with the Buffalo Bills hitting the road to take on the Detroit Lions in a non-conference game. Kickoff from Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan is set for 12:30 p.m. ET, and the game will air on CBS.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Bills vs. Lions: Best NFL player prop bets

Josh Allen, over 279.5 passing yards (-125)

Allen has been dealing with an elbow injury that has made him not look like himself and is playing on a short week. He is arguably coming off his worst game of the season, but I think that he will bounce back. The Detroit defense allows the fifth-most passing yards per game, giving Allen upside.

Amon-Ra St. Brown, over 73.5 receiving yards (-115)

While we typically think of the Buffalo defense as being dominant, injuries have caused them to fall down the defensive rankings. They are allowing 220.8 passing yards per game, and we know that quarterback Jared Goff knows he is going to have to sling the football to keep the Lions in games and to set up their rushing attack. St. Brown has at least 69 yards receiving in three of his last four games and should see the workload in the game plan to eclipse this mark.

Devin Singletary, over 58.5 rushing yards (-115)

While he is often overlooked in the Buffalo offense, Singletary is quietly building momentum with solid performances. Over the last five games, Singletary has either 67 yards rushing, two touchdowns scored, or four receptions. He sees more of a workload in the offense, and the Lions are giving up the second-most rushing yards per game. Singletary should finish with at least 59 yards rushing, especially if Allen is still hurting with his elbow injury.