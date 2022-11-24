Best NFL player prop bets for Giants vs. Cowboys for Week 12 on Thanksgiving afternoon

Week 12 of the NFL season will get started with three games on Thursday, Nov. 24. The middle game of the slate will feature the New York Giants taking on the Dallas Cowboys in an NFC East divisional battle. Kickoff from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas is set for 4:30 p.m. ET, and the game will air on Fox.

Giants vs. Cowboys: Best NFL player prop bets

Ezekiel Elliott over 45.5 rushing yards (-120)

Elliott was able to return to the field last week and had 15 carries for 42 yards and two touchdowns against the Minnesota Vikings. The Giants are giving up the eighth-most rushing yards per game. When Elliott and the Cowboys faced New York in Week 3, Elliott had 73 yards rushing. I think he will get back to more of his normal workload and will surpass this total.

Darius Slayton under 47.5 receiving yards (-115)

The New York Giants are back to having injury issues as rookie Wan’Dale Robinson tore his ACL and is done for the season. Slayton should go back to slotting in as the WR1 for New York and is coming off a game with 10 targets. The Cowboys' defense allows the fewest passing yards per game, which hinders the upside for Slayton. He missed the first game these two played against each other, but I think he falls short of 48 receiving yards on Thursday.

Daniel Jones under 193.5 passing yards (-115)

See: Cowboys' defense giving up the fewest passing yards per game in the NFL. Not to take anything away from Jones because he has played surprisingly well, given the lack of dominant pass-catchers around him. He threw for 196 yards when these teams met in Week 3, and should fall short of 194 passing yards this week with no Robinson in tow.