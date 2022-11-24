Best NFL player prop bets for Patriots vs. Vikings for Week 12 on Thanksgiving night

Week 12 of the NFL season will start with three games being played on Thursday, Nov. 24. The final game of the Thursday slate will feature the New England Patriots hitting the road to take on the Minnesota Vikings in a non-conference matchup. Kickoff from U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota is set for 8:20 p.m. ET, and the game will air on NBC.

Patriots vs. Vikings: Best NFL player prop bets

Mac Jones over 223.5 passing yards (-115)

Jones has had an up-and-down year with injury and with fans calling for the playing of rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe. He is coming off an ugly game against the New York Jets, but he had a decent stat line. While he didn’t find the endzone, he also didn’t throw any interceptions and finished 23 of 27 passing for 246 yards. The Vikings are giving up the second most passing yards per game, giving Jones upside to surpass this total.

Justin Jefferson under 84.5 receiving yards (-115)

It is tough to imagine star wide receiver Justin Jefferson getting locked down two games in a row, but I think he falls short of this line. The Patriots' defense is allowing the fourth-fewest passing yards per game and only allowed 77 yards last week. The Minnesota offense is better than the New York Jets’ for sure, but to be successful, I think Kirk Cousins will have to spread the ball around more which will limit the upside for Jefferson.

Jakobi Meyers over 51.5 receiving yards (-115)

Cheering for Meyers feels like cheering for the Little Engine That Could. He isn’t a star wide receiver, but he does everything the right way and is a fan favorite across the league. He has had at least six targets in each of his last three games and is starting to be more involved in the offense. He has a good matchup this week and has at least 52 receiving yards in two of his last three games. I like the over for Meyers this week.