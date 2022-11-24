Giants vs. Cowboys: Game picks, best bets for Week 12 NFL season

One of the NFL’s premiere rivalries will be showcased on Thanksgiving Day during Week 12 of the NFL season. The New York Giants (7-3) and Dallas Cowboys (7-3) will battle for position in a tight NFC East division race. Both teams are trending in opposite directions, the Giants have lost two of three, and the Cowboys have won three of their last four. The game will kick off at 4:30 pm ET on Fox.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Giants-Cowboys in Week 12 of the NFL season.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Giants vs. Cowboys odds

Spread: Cowboys -10

Point total: 45.5

Moneyline: Giants +330 Cowboys -410

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Cowboys -10

Ten points is a lot here, but the Cowboys need to keep pace with the Eagles if they want to have a chance at winning the division. The Giants are coming off of an absolute drubbing at the hand of the Detroit Lions in Week 11, and they suffered a handful of injuries in the game. There will be a mash unit out there for the Giants coming off of a short week. The Cowboys have won 13 of their last 11 matchups against NFC East opponents, so take them to cover the number.

Over/under: Under 45.5

These two teams met in Week 3, and the total was 39, so don’t expect much else in this one. With the Giants’ injuries and Saquon Barkley slowing down over the past few weeks, it’ll be hard for them to keep pace with a stingy Cowboys defense that ranks first in the league in points allowed. Also, six of the Cowboys’ last seven games at AT&T Stadium have gone under.

Player prop: Tony Pollard over 19.5 receiving yards (-115)

Pollard exploded last week with 108 yards receiving out of the backfield and has seen his workload increase in recent weeks. He isn’t likely to have another 100-yard receiving game again, the Cowboys will make him a focus and get him the ball out of the backfield.