Best NFL player prop bets for Packers vs. Eagles for Week 12 Sunday Night Football

The Green Bay Packers will travel to Philadelphia to take on the Philadelphia Eagles. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET from Lincoln Financial Field and will air on NBC. This has been a tale of two teams as the Eagles have been impressive all season, while the Packers have been a big disappointment. Below we take a look at some player props for this matchup.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Packers vs. Eagles: Best NFL player prop bets

Jalen Hurts, Anytime Touchdown (+100)

Hurts has scored rushing touchdowns in back to back weeks. He’s also scored touchdowns in six of 10 games this season. Green Bay has struggled against the run all season, so I expect the Eagles to score multiple rushing touchdowns in this one.

Aaron Jones, Anytime Touchdown (+120)

The Packers offense has struggled all season, but Jones has been electric. When he gets his touches, he makes plays. They will need a big game from him if they want to keep this game close. I expect the Packers to get him the ball a ton in the run and passing game. He should find himself in the end zone at least once.

Aaron Rodgers, Over 0.5 Interceptions (+125)

Rodgers hasn’t thrown an interception in two straight games. He is due to throw one in a big game against a good Eagles passing defense. Look for C.J. Gardner-Johnson to get one against him.