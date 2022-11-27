 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Breaking down NFL betting splits for Packers vs. Eagles on Week 12 Sunday Night Football

We break down betting splits Week 12’s Sunday Night Football matchup featuring the Packers and Eagles.

By BenHall1
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) draws back to pass Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, during a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.&nbsp; Armond Feffer-USA TODAY Sports

The Green Bay Packers are set to take on the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field Sunday night. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET and will air on NBC. Below we take a look at the betting splits for Sunday Night Football.

Odds and splits below are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Packers vs. Eagles, Week 12 betting splits

Betting the spread: The Eagles are 6.5 favorites. 69% of the handle and 62% of bets are being placed on the Eagles to cover.

Is the public right? I would stay away from this spread, but the Eagles should cover. They have been great all season, but have had some struggles the past few weeks. This is a great opportunity for a bounce back opportunity against a Packers team who has struggled all season long.

Betting the over/under: The point total is installed at 46. 60% of the handle and 67% of bets are being placed on the over.

Is the public right? I like the over in this game a lot. The Packers offense has seemed to somewhat figures things out the past few weeks. While the Eagles offense has scored points all season. I think this will surely be a high scoring battle and there should be 50+ combined points.

Betting the moneyline: The Eagles are home favorites with moneyline odds at -275. Moneyline odds for the Packers are at +230. 74% of the handle and 82% of bets are being placed on the Eagles to win.

Is the public right? I don't see any chance of the Eagles losing this one. Aaron Rodgers had a bunch of weeks to show they were better and it’s serious they’re not as good as they were in previous seasons. The Eagles should win this game by double digits.

