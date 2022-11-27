Bucs vs. Browns: Game picks, best bets for Week 12 NFL season

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will look to move above .500 when they travel to take on the Cleveland Browns on Sunday from FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland. The game will kick off at 1:00 p.m. ET and air on FOX.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Bucs-Browns in Week 12 of the NFL season.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Bucs vs. Browns odds

Spread: Bucs -3.5

Point total: 42.5

Moneyline: Bucs -180, Browns +155

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Browns +3.5

Cleveland has enough of an advantage on the offensive side of the ball to cover this number especially if you can get them above a field goal. The Browns rank 10th in yards per play (5.7), while the Buccaneers are 24th (5.1) in that category. Tampa Bay hasn’t won a game by multiple possessions since Week 2, and the Browns will hang in this one.

Over/under: Under 42.5

Five of Tampa Bay’s last six games resulted in combined scores of under 40 points, and the Bucs have a defense that ranks eighth in yards per play (5.0). If you had to make a wager on the total, rooting against points will be the way to go.

