Ravens vs. Jaguars: Game picks, best bets for Week 12 NFL season

The Baltimore Ravens will look to sustain their lead in the AFC North as they travel to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday from TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville. The game will kick off at 1:00 p.m. ET and air on CBS.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Ravens-Jaguars in Week 12 of the NFL season.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Ravens vs. Jaguars odds

Spread: Ravens -3.5

Point total: 43.5

Moneyline: Ravens -195, Jaguars +165

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Jaguars +3.5

Despite the Ravens coming in with a much stronger record, these two teams are very even when it comes to yards per play on both sides of the ball. Baltimore didn’t put together a very good effort against the Carolina Panthers last week, needing three takeaways to win 13-3. The Jags will give them a bigger test on the road.

Over/under: Over 43.5

The over is a strong play if you can get it under 44. The Jags had an extra week to prepare for this matchup, and the Ravens put together a much better offensive performance than they did in last week’s contest. Baltimore ranks ninth offensively in yards per play (5.7).

Player prop: TBA