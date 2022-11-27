Texans vs. Dolphins: Game picks, best bets for Week 12 NFL season

The Houston Texans take on the Miami Dolphins on Sunday in Week 12 of the 2022 NFL season. The Dolphins are coming off a bye week looking for their eighth win of the season. The Texans are going to backup QB Kyle Allen with Davis Mills benched.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Texans-Dolphins in Week 12 of the NFL season.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Texans vs. Dolphins odds

Spread: Dolphins -14

Point total: 47

Moneyline: Dolphins -900, Texans +625

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Dolphins -13.5

We’re not taking Miami at the number at -14 on the spread. If you’re going to do anything, take 13.5 and the slightly worse line at -125. It’s not easy to cover two touchdowns in the NFL. The Dolphins are coming off a bye week and could be a bit flat. Allen isn’t a formidable opponent on the other side, but you don’t want to underestimate a player with nothing to lose. The Dolphins are only 5-5 against the spread this season, so it isn’t like they’re some covering machine. On the other side, you can get Houston +14.5 at -125.

Over/under: Under 47

The Texans have failed to score more than 20 points in five straight losses. Allen could fix things. He could also make things worse. Assuming the Texans don’t do much scoring, we’re looking at the Dolphins putting up at least 28 points on Sunday. Can that happen? Absolutely. Is it a lot to ask? Sure. The Dolphins would have to throttle the Texans in this one for the over to hit. It feels like asking a lot.

Player prop: Tyreek Hill longest reception O28.5 yards (-115)

Chances are Hill takes one to the crib against the Texans. He should have a huge game and most of his targets come on deep routes or routes in space where he can get some YAC. This feels like a pretty safe bet in this game environment.