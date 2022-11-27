Bears vs. Jets: Game picks, best bets for Week 12 NFL season

Week 12 of the NFL season will continue on Sunday, November 27. The Chicago Bears will hit the road to take on the New York Jets. Kickoff from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey is set for 1 p.m. ET and will air on Fox.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Bears-Jets in Week 12 of the NFL season.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Bears vs. Jets odds

Spread: Jets -6

Point total: 38.5

Moneyline: Bears +200, Jets -240

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Jets -6

New York will be making a change under center this week as Zach Wilson has been benched. Mike White will be the quarterback which should provide a spark to the stagnant offense. Add in that Chicago quarterback Justin Fields is dealing with a separated shoulder on his non-throwing arm and could struggle against the Jets’ defense. I think New York covers.

Over/under: Over 38.5

While Chicago has lost four games in a row, they have scored at least 24 points. Fields being banged up could limit their offense, but I really think that the presence of White will help the New York offense take a step forward. We should see at least 39 points scored on Sunday.

Player prop: TBD