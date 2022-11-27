Bengals vs. Titans: Game picks, best bets for Week 12 NFL season

Week 12 of the NFL season is going to continue on Sunday, November 27. The Cincinnati Bengals will travel to take on the Tennessee Titans in an AFC battle. Kickoff from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey is set for 1 p.m. ET, and the game will air on CBS.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Bengals-Titans in Week 12 of the NFL season.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Bengals vs. Titans odds

Spread: Bengals -2.5

Point total: 43.5

Moneyline: Bengals -150, Titans +130

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Bengals -2.5

Cincinnati is expecting to have wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase back for this game, and that should help to spark their offense in this game. Tennessee has literally run through their offense through Derrick Henry, so if the Bengals can slow him down, they will have a good chance of coming away with the win. At the very least, Cincinnati should cover.

Over/under: Over 43.5

The Bengals have averaged 39.5 points over their last two games, and their offense is firing. With the return of Chase looking likely, they could get even better. There is a chance running back Joe Mixon misses the game, but backup running back Samaje Perine had two touchdowns last week and should help Cincy not lose a step. The Titans should do their part with Henry running the ball to help the over hit.

