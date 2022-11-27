Falcons vs. Commanders: Game picks, best bets for Week 12 NFL season

The incoming Week 12 schedule will include a matchup between the Atlanta Falcons (5-6) and Washington Commanders (6-5) for an NFC battle of two teams with something to prove. The Falcons are coming off a 27-24 victory over the Chicago Bears, and Washington has defeated the Philadelphia Eagles and Houston Texans in their previous two appearances.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Falcons-Commanders in Week 12 of the NFL season.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Falcons vs. Commanders odds

Spread: Falcons +3.5

Point total: 40.5

Moneyline: Falcons +160, Commanders -190

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Falcons +3.5

The Falcons proved to be strong, albeit inconsistent offensively in recent weeks. The Commanders have an improved defense that is riding onto momentum. Look for Atlanta to cover this spread with a favorable offense in Week 12.

Over/under: Under 40.5

Look for the Commanders defense to show up in a big way once the game gets going. They’ve allowed 17 points or under in the three of the last four appearances, so the struggling Falcons should go through their expected miscues.

