Chargers vs. Cardinals: Game picks, best bets for Week 12 NFL season

The Los Angeles Chargers travel to Glendale to take on the Arizona Cardinals Sunday. Kickoff is set for 4:05 p.m. ET from State Farm Stadium and will air on CBS. The Chargers are doing everything they can to keep their playoff hopes alive, while the Cardinals likely have no chance at making the playoffs.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Chargers-Cardinals in Week 12 of the NFL season.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Chargers vs. Cardinals odds

Spread: Chargers -3

Point total: 48.5

Moneyline: Chargers -145, Cardinals +125

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Chargers -3 (+100)

The Chargers are the much better team and actually are playing for something. I could honestly see the Chargers winning on a game-winning field goal and this being a push. But if I had to side with one, it would be the Chargers. With Keenan Allen on the field, Herbert looks much more comfortable.

Over/under: Over 48.5 (-110)

We already know how much of a high-powered offense the Chargers have when some-what healthy. Now, the Cardinals are getting back Kyler Murray and Marquise Brown to add to DeAndre Hopkins who has been going off this season. I think both of these teams at least 25-30 points and it being won late on a game-winning score.

Player prop: Keenan Allen Over 69.5 Yards (-115)

Herbert has missed Allen all season and that has shown. In his first game back since October 23, Allen caught five passes for 94 yards. Arizona ranks 23rd against the pass as they’re allowing 245.4 yards through the air per game. I think his numbers skyrocket this week, especially with Mike Williams out.