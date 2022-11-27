Raiders vs. Seahawks: Game picks, best bets for Week 12 NFL season

The Las Vegas Raiders travel to Seattle to take on the Seattle Seahawks Sunday. Kickoff is set for 4:05 p.m. ET from Lumen Field and will air on CBS. It has been quite a rough season for the Raiders as hopes were high heading in, while the Seahawks are currently 6-4 and tied for first place in the NFC West.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Raiders-Seahawks in Week 12 of the NFL season.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Raiders vs. Seahawks odds

Spread: Seahawks -4

Point total: 47.5

Moneyline: Seahawks -205, Raiders +175

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Raiders +4 (-110)

The Raiders offense woke up late in their matchup with the Broncos last week. I don't think the Seahawks are as good as everyone believes they are, and I think the Raiders win outright. Seattle is coming off a tough loss to the Bucs last week in Germany. A win for Las Vegas could help the team claw back into the Wild Card convo in the AFC with seven games remaining in the regular season.

Over/under: Over 47.5 (-110)

Both of these teams defensively and a majority of their wins have come because of their offense. I think they both score a ton and the over chases easily. If the Raiders win this game, which I think they will, their offense will have to score 27-plus. Both teams in the high 20’s would cash this.

Player prop: Davante Adams Over 88.5 Receiving Yards (-115)

Adams has had 125-plus receiving yards in three straight games. The Seahawks struggle against the pass, so there is a good chance he has another breakout game in this one. Derek Carr loves targeting him and it usually works in his favor.