 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Raiders vs. Seahawks: Game picks, best bets for Week 12 NFL season

We take a look at the best bets available for Raiders vs. Seahawks Week 12 matchup available on DraftKings Sportsbook, including our favorite player prop.

By BenHall1
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) reacts against the Arizona Cardinals in the second half at Allegiant Stadium.&nbsp; Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Las Vegas Raiders travel to Seattle to take on the Seattle Seahawks Sunday. Kickoff is set for 4:05 p.m. ET from Lumen Field and will air on CBS. It has been quite a rough season for the Raiders as hopes were high heading in, while the Seahawks are currently 6-4 and tied for first place in the NFC West.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Raiders-Seahawks in Week 12 of the NFL season.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Raiders vs. Seahawks odds

Spread: Seahawks -4
Point total: 47.5
Moneyline: Seahawks -205, Raiders +175

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Raiders +4 (-110)

The Raiders offense woke up late in their matchup with the Broncos last week. I don't think the Seahawks are as good as everyone believes they are, and I think the Raiders win outright. Seattle is coming off a tough loss to the Bucs last week in Germany. A win for Las Vegas could help the team claw back into the Wild Card convo in the AFC with seven games remaining in the regular season.

Over/under: Over 47.5 (-110)

Both of these teams defensively and a majority of their wins have come because of their offense. I think they both score a ton and the over chases easily. If the Raiders win this game, which I think they will, their offense will have to score 27-plus. Both teams in the high 20’s would cash this.

Player prop: Davante Adams Over 88.5 Receiving Yards (-115)

Adams has had 125-plus receiving yards in three straight games. The Seahawks struggle against the pass, so there is a good chance he has another breakout game in this one. Derek Carr loves targeting him and it usually works in his favor.

More From DraftKings Nation