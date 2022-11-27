Rams vs. Chiefs: Game picks, best bets for Week 12 NFL season

The Los Angeles Rams will hit the road this afternoon to battle the Kansas City Chiefs on Fox. The game will take place at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City with kickoff set for 4:25 p.m. ET

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Rams-Chiefs in Week 12 of the NFL season.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Rams vs. Chiefs odds

Spread: Chiefs -15.5

Point total: 41.5

Moneyline: Chiefs -1250, Rams +800

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Rams +15.5 (-110)

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford will once again sit out with a neck injury and speculation is starting to flare up that he could be shut down for the rest of the season. As a result, backup Bryce Perkins will make his first career start. The first instinct is to take Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs to cover here, but 15.5 is a huuuuuge line.

Kansas City has had its fair share of close calls this season and is only 4-6 against the spread. The Rams are heavy underdogs here but they’re not just going to roll over because they’re starting quarterback is down. Take L.A. to cover on the road.

Over/under: Over 41.5 (-110)

The bulk of the total will lie squarely on the shoulders of the Chiefs here and a four-touchdown game should be enough the carry the over. I’ll predict something in the ballpark of a 28-17 type of ballgame.

Player prop: Cam Akers over 38.5 rushing yards (+100)

With Darrell Henderson now in Jacksonville, Akers is now the de-facto RB1 in the Rams’ offense. He broke off a season-high 61 yards in last week’s loss to the Saints and that’s somewhat of a positive sign moving forward. Some of you may be buying some Kyren Williams stock right now and while a wise investment, Akers will still most likely get a bulk of the touches. Take the over.