Saints vs. 49ers: Game picks, best bets for Week 12 NFL season

The New Orleans Saints will hit the road this afternoon to battle the San Francisco 49ers on Fox. The game will take place at Levi Stadium in Santa Clara, CA, with kickoff set for 4:25 p.m. ET

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Saints-49ers in Week 12 of the NFL season.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Saints vs. 49ers odds

Spread: 49ers -9

Point total: 43.5

Moneyline: 49ers -425, Saints +340

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: 49ers -9 (-110)

The Niners have rattled off three straight victories and are starting to roll as we reach the end of the month of November. Two of their last three victories have been blowouts and they should be able to handle a banged up Saints team that has been plucky, but inconsistent. Take San Fran to cover the 9-point spread.

Over/under: Under 43.5 (-110)

The under has hit in three of San Francisco’s four home games this season one would imagine that it could simply lean on a strong rushing attack and a strong defensive effort to put down New Orleans this afternoon. Go with the under.

Player prop: Alvin Kamara over 3.5 receptions (-170)

Kamara’s passing targets have gone down in recent weeks, only garnering 13 combined looks over the past three weeks. With a fierce 49ers pass rush bearing down with him however, Andy Dalton will most likely look to the dynamic running back as a safety outlet throughout the afternoon. Take the over.